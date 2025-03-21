Brewery tapping into Cotswold with new location

CHARLOTTE — Sycamore Brewing’s growth plans include a second taproom and beer garden at Cotswold Village.
The popular South End brewery confirmed plans to open a 7,000-square-foot, family-friendly location there in summer 2026. Plans include an 11,000-square-foot beer garden that will expand into the parking lot.
Sycamore is taking over the original facility of Vision Works, which has moved to a smaller location within the 260,000-square-foot center at Randolph and Sharon Amity roads.
“We’ve just built such a strong brand. In Charlotte, we think that’s an underserved area,” says Richard Magrath, Sycamore president.
Fans of Sycamore should expect the same vibe as South End, with a focus on events, live music and food quality.
Read more about Sycamore’s plans on CBJ’s website here.
