Brewery tapping into Cotswold with new location

CHARLOTTE — Sycamore Brewing’s growth plans include a second taproom and beer garden at Cotswold Village.

The popular South End brewery confirmed plans to open a 7,000-square-foot, family-friendly location there in summer 2026. Plans include an 11,000-square-foot beer garden that will expand into the parking lot.

Sycamore is taking over the original facility of Vision Works, which has moved to a smaller location within the 260,000-square-foot center at Randolph and Sharon Amity roads.

“We’ve just built such a strong brand. In Charlotte, we think that’s an underserved area,” says Richard Magrath, Sycamore president.

Fans of Sycamore should expect the same vibe as South End, with a focus on events, live music and food quality.

