CHARLOTTE — Across the Queen City, violence among teens seems to be more common than ever.

Many residents continue to ask themselves the same question: ‘What changes need to be made to stop this?’.

A local organization, Promising Youth Development, believes in a preventative approach when it comes to guiding local youth.

‘Broaden horizons’: Local group shares importance of solidarity while combatting teen violence Tesha Boyd director of Promise Youth Development.

Tesha Boyd is the group’s director and believes it must be a true, group effort between officials and community members to stop teen violence throughout the city.

“I think the first thing that needs to happen is there need to be enough political will and community involvement to make a change,” Boyd said, “I think there are plenty of opportunities for us to come together and galvanize and create synergy to create a pathway for youth.”

Angelleen Soryz is one of the many, local teenagers that currently participate in the program. She credits both Boyd and the organization, for giving her a voice.

“I’m a shy person, and now I definitely feel like I can advocate for myself more,” Soryz said.

