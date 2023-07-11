NTSB: Broken mechanism forced emergency nose landing at Charlotte Douglas airport

CHARLOTTE — A fractured mechanism prevented a landing gear from extending, which resulted in the emergency landing of Delta Flight 1092 on June 28 at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport, according to a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board that was released on Tuesday.

The Boeing 717-200, a passenger flight from Atlanta, “sustained substantial damage when the nose landing gear did not extend before landing,” according to the report.

The flight crew reported the “nose wheel unsafe condition light” illuminated when it was 2,000 feet above the ground and a go-around was initiated.

The crew tried to manually extend the landing gear, but it didn’t work.

An emergency was declared, and the aircraft proceeded inbound to Runway 36L. Air traffic controllers told the flight crew the nose wheel wasn’t visible so they made another go-around.

The flight crew kept trying to manually extend the landing gear but inevitably proceeded to land the aircraft.

The pilot lowered the nose onto the runway at about 80 knots before the plane came to a stop, according to the report.

Everyone, including 104 passengers and crew, made it out safely after emergency slides were deployed.

The fractured lock link, cockpit voice recorder, and flight data recorder were sent to the NTSB lab. Maintenance records have been quarantined and are subject to review, officials said.

