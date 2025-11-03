Brookford Police Department joins ICE task force agreement

BROOKFORD, N.C. — The Brookford Police Department has become the first municipal law enforcement agency to partner with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) under a new task force model agreement.

This partnership is part of the 287(g) agreement, which allows local law enforcement agencies to enforce certain federal immigration laws.

Brookford is one of four agencies in North Carolina to join this initiative as of late October, alongside Beulaville Police Department in Duplin County, Newland Police Department in Avery County, and the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.

