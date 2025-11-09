Brooks Sandwich House to remain closed as trial in owner’s murder continues

CHARLOTTE — Brooks Sandwich House has announced that it will remain closed on Monday as the trial for its co-owner’s alleged killer continues.

The family announced that the restaurant will be closed on Monday as they continue to attend the trial for Scott Brooks’ alleged murderers.

Terry Conner and Steven Staples are accused of robbing and shooting Scott Brooks when he was about to open the NoDa sandwich restaurant six years ago.

On Friday, all jurors in the case were seated, and opening statements were made.

“There are still many unanswered questions, and being there as a family means everything to us,” Scott Brooks’ family said in a statement on Facebook.

They plan to reopen the restaurant on Veterans Day.

