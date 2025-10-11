Brothers in Blue: Gastonia K-9 reunites with sibling working in MD

GASTONIA, N.C. — Two brothers had a special reunion during a police training exercise.

K-9 Bo with the Gastonia Police Department met his younger brother, K-9 Pappy Van Winkle.

They met at a police training hosted by the Gastonia Police.

K-9 Pappy Van Winkle works for the Maryland Police Department.

Officials said that even though the two are not from the same litter, they share the same mother — and the same good hound genes.

