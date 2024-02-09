Brothers who led ‘sophisticated’ drug-trafficking organization sentenced to prison

CHARLOTTE — Two brothers from Concord and Charlotte, who were “sophisticated drug distributors” and “led a lucrative conspiracy to traffic” cocaine, were sentenced to prison Thursday in federal court.

Roger Earl Walton, Jr., 44, of Concord, and Shawn Lee Walton, 50, of Charlotte, led a drug-trafficking organization from 2014 until 2020 that ran narcotics from Los Angeles and Houston to Dayton and Charlotte.

“Drug trafficking, by its very nature, is devastating to communities,” said U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker. “Thanks to the work of our law enforcement partners across multiple jurisdictions, the Waltons can no longer harm our cities.”

The Walton brothers and four other defendants conspired to traffic at least 3,000 kilograms of drugs, according to court documents.

Law enforcement seized more than 25 kilograms of cocaine and more than $1 million in cash from the drug-trafficking organization.

The investigation into the Walton brothers’ drug-trafficking organization spanned several states including North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas, and Ohio.

Roger Earl Walton, Jr., also known as “Mike,” was sentenced to 168 months in prison. Shawn Lee Walton, also known as “Swoop,” was sentenced to 151 months in prison.

The other defendants were sentenced, as well.

