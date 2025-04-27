Brunch spot to open first Charlotte-area restaurant

CHARLOTTE — A new-to-market brunch concept has snapped up space in Charlotte’s Oakhurst neighborhood.

That regional venture — aptly named Brunches — is set to open in August. It will dish up breakfast classics such as pancakes, omelets and Eggs Benedicts. There’s also a selection of breakfast biscuits, tacos and burritos.

Favorites include the Chicken Biscuit Supreme, a chicken biscuit topped with fried chicken, eggs and sausage gravy, or the shrimp and grits. Lunch options include handhelds — with a variety of burgers, tacos and sandwiches — salads, soup and entrees such as Wagyu Meatloaf and the Hibachi Bowl.

The concept is known for its extensive mimosa offerings — even adopting the tagline “Mimosas Made Me Do It.”

