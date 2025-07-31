Bryce Young opens up about mental health during visit to Charlotte teen wellness campus

CHARLOTTE — Panthers star Bryce Young opted to spend his day off discussing mental health with local teens.

On Thursday, the NFL quarterback visited the new Teen Mental Health and Teen and Young Adult Eating Disorder Campus, at the area non-profit, Hopeway.

“Anytime I can share something that helps a conversation, helps them ... I always want to be vulnerable,” Young said. “I always want to give the truth because I believe that could be powerful. I think everyone’s truth is powerful, especially to the right audience.”

Young spoke with a group of approximately 30 people, alongside Dr. Alyson R. Kuroski-Mazzei, the Chief Medical Officer at Hopeway.

Some of the topics included the power of being vulnerable, in addition to the value of emotional support.

Dr. Kuroski-Mazzei said Young’s involvement could potentially have a huge impact on Hopeway clients.

“Sometimes they don’t listen to us as parents or even as doctors. The more we can just have everybody on the same page sharing the same message about the importance of taking care of yourself mentally and physically, the better for these kids,“ she said.

While the event offered one step toward mental wellness, there’s an entire list of resources available through HopeWay and the Young 9 Foundation. The two partnered for a second year, alongside Bojangles.

Last year’s event focused on men’s mental health and veteran support at HopeWay’s Adult Campus.

