Builder plans 800 more homes, townhomes across region

M/I Homes Inc. is adding a slew of new projects to its Charlotte-area portfolio.

The homebuilder this week revealed plans to develop nearly 800 homes and townhomes across three new projects in Wingate, Gastonia and York.

The projects add to M/I Homes’ trend of aggressively adding to its local pipeline. Since October, the builder has announced new communities that would bring over 1,700 homes and townhomes to the Charlotte area.

