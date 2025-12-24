Builder sues Gaston County over health department renovation contract

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A builder is suing Gaston County because it wasn’t chosen to renovate the county’s health department.

Swinerton Builders accused the county of violating the bidding statuses by changing the bid opening date and not properly advertising the change, the Gaston Gazette reported.

The builder also alleged the county allowed other companies to submit requests for information after a mandatory Oct. 9 deadline, according to the lawsuit.

Beam Construction Company, although it was the lowest bidder, was ultimately chosen after the public bidding process, according to the Gazette.

The lawsuit aims to halt any work on the project and terminate the county’s contract with Beam.

Gaston County issued a statement in response, denying the allegations. The county said Swinerton’s bid contained errors that could not be excused under state law.

