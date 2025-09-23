Local

National builder seeks approval for community of new homes

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
This architect’s sketch shows the layout of a national home builder’s 87-home subdivision planned for a Lake Norman peninsula. (ESP Associates)
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Mattamy Homes is set to request rezoning approval for its Brillian Grove subdivision, a planned community of at least 77 homes on a wooded Lake Norman peninsula, at a meeting scheduled for Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Mooresville Planning Board rejects 400-home developments near Lake Norman

The rezoning request will be presented to the Mooresville Planning Board for the 34-acre Brillian Grove subdivision located on McCrary Road, across from Big Daddy’s of Lake Norman restaurant. The meeting is set for 6 p.m. at Town Hall, 413 North Main Street.

Read more here.

WATCH: Dozens cited after drugs, guns found during boating event at Lake Norman

Dozens cited after drugs, guns found during boating event at Lake Norman

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read