Builder wrapping up first of many homes planned here

MONROE, N.C. — Taylor Morrison Home Corp. is beginning to activate its new build-to-rent product line in the Charlotte region.

The national homebuilder has finished the first two phases of Yardly Monroe, its 151-unit, cottage-style rental project at Secrest Price Road and U.S. Route 74. About 40 units have been delivered so far. Taylor Morrison is still actively leasing units at Yardly Monroe. The homebuilder broke ground there in late 2023.

Megan Ledbetter, Taylor Morrison’s regional vice president of land acquisition, entitlements and development for build-to-rent product, said Yardly Monroe is expected to be done in mid-2025. The project is the first of several Taylor Morrison is plotting in the region under the Yardly brand.

“Yardly, in general, blends the best of single-family homes with traditional apartment complexes,” Ledbetter said.

Read more on CBJ’s website here.





©2024 Cox Media Group