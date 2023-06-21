Local

Bulldog Taproom/Social takes over NoDa restaurant space as it preps for South End move

By Charlotte Business Journal

Bulldog Taproom/Social takes over NoDa restaurant space as it preps for South End move (Courtesy of: Charlotte Business Journal)

By Charlotte Business Journal

CHARLOTTE — Bulldog Taproom/Social is expanding to NoDa.

Owner Rob Johnson has purchased the assets and lease for Room & Board, a neighborhood restaurant, bar and entertainment venue at 3228 N. Davidson St.

Brothers Jamie and Justin Sprowles, also owners of Bradshaw Social House in Ballantyne, opened Room & Board in late 2019. That 6,700-square-foot location at North Davidson and East 36th streets was formerly Revolution Ale House.

ALSO READ: From uptown to the suburbs, Charlotte scores big batch of new restaurants, breweries and bars

“The timing of it all lined up,” Johnson says.

It will be rebranded as Bulldog Taproom/Social NoDa over the next 45 days, Johnson says. He says the look and feel will change slightly with favorite features of Room & Board and Bulldog being blended. A new menu will be rolled out, with an expanded selection of draft beers.

Read the full story here.

(WATCH BELOW: New social district in Gastonia allows drinking between bars)

New social district in Gastonia allows drinking between bars





©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read