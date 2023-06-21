Bulldog Taproom/Social takes over NoDa restaurant space as it preps for South End move

CHARLOTTE — Bulldog Taproom/Social is expanding to NoDa.

Owner Rob Johnson has purchased the assets and lease for Room & Board, a neighborhood restaurant, bar and entertainment venue at 3228 N. Davidson St.

Brothers Jamie and Justin Sprowles, also owners of Bradshaw Social House in Ballantyne, opened Room & Board in late 2019. That 6,700-square-foot location at North Davidson and East 36th streets was formerly Revolution Ale House.

“The timing of it all lined up,” Johnson says.

It will be rebranded as Bulldog Taproom/Social NoDa over the next 45 days, Johnson says. He says the look and feel will change slightly with favorite features of Room & Board and Bulldog being blended. A new menu will be rolled out, with an expanded selection of draft beers.

