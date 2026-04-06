Deputies discover bomb components at scene of fiery explosion in Catawba County

CLAREMONT, N.C. — Catawba County deputies confirmed they found a pipe bomb and pieces to make a bomb at a home where a man was seriously hurt.

An explosion and fire destroyed a home on Shook Road Wednesday, according to firefighters.

The couple living there was seriously hurt. Their 14-year-old daughter and a grandmother escaped. Thankfully, neither of them sustained serious injuries.

Both the State Bureau of Investigation and ATF bomb technicians were called to the home after deputies learned the owner had posted a video of him blowing up an item in his yard.

VIDEO: One dead following house fire in Union County

One dead following house fire in Union County

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