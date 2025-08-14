Buncombe County clears nearly all Hurricane Helene debris

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. — Officials in Buncombe County have removed almost all the debris left behind by Hurricane Helene.

FEMA tasked the Army Corps of Engineers with demolishing and removing debris from public and private property, roads, and waterways.

The corps has successfully removed close to all the debris from those locations.

That debris totaled almost 2.5 million cubic yards, according to WLOS.

VIDEO: ‘Been through a lot’: Trick-or-treaters in Morganton navigate around Helene debris in neighborhoods

‘Been through a lot’: Trick-or-treaters in Morganton navigate around Helene debris in neighborhoods

©2025 Cox Media Group