Burglary suspect arrested, stolen property worth $86K recovered

SALISBURY, N.C. — A suspect has been identified in a series of burglaries reported in Rowan County on Feb. 14, after community tips led law enforcement to Dominic Jankowski.

The investigation began when a white van was captured on a security camera at one of the burglary sites.

Following the identification of Jankowski as a suspect, law enforcement executed a search warrant at his residence on Ellis Loop Road, where they discovered two stolen trailers filled with various stolen items.

The stolen trailers were taken to a secure storage lot, where their contents were inventoried. During this process, detectives linked the stolen property to open burglary reports from seven additional law enforcement agencies across North Carolina.

The estimated value of the recovered property is $86,000, highlighting the extent of the thefts connected to the suspect.

Dominic Jankowski is currently being held at the Rowan County Jail with a secure bond set at $205,000.

