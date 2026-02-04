Burke County assistant fire chief suffers serious injury in icy fall

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — First responders across Burke County are rallying to support one of their own after a deputy fire chief suffered a serious spinal injury while responding to a call on icy conditions.

Assistant Fire Chief Jon Lowdermilk, a 25-year volunteer firefighter, paramedic and rescue squad member, is expected to be hospitalized for weeks followed by months of rehabilitation. A GoFundMe has already raised thousands of dollars to help his family as the community continues to step up.

Lowdermilk has been with the West End Fire Department for 25 years but on a recent call to help someone, he slipped on ice and fell.

The Burke County Rescue Squad said over the last week, they’ve responded to more than three dozen calls of people who have fallen and been hurt on the ice.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

VIDEO: ‘It’s not fair’: Burke County sees increase in overdoses, including 2 deaths in 1 week

‘It’s not fair’: Burke County sees increase in overdoses, including 2 deaths in 1 week

©2026 Cox Media Group