Burke County commissioners could allow more homes per acre

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Burke County could be changing its zoning rules to allow more homes per acre.

According to the Morganton Herald, commissioners discussed the idea during their budget retreat to promote more home construction.

Currently, the minimum lot size for one house in the county is a half acre.

Housing developers said they are looking to build three units or more per acre.

