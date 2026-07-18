Burke County deputy arrest three including Most Wanted suspect

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Three wanted suspects, including a man featured on Burke County’s Most Wanted list, were arrested Wednesday after deputies served outstanding warrants at a Connelly Springs home.

According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home on Bridges Street in Connelly Springs on July 16 to serve warrants.

Investigators identified three people at the residence, Jamie Lester Lynn, Joshua Matthew Sigmon, and Alexander Dewayne Weaver, all of whom had outstanding warrants. Deputies said all three were taken into custody without incident.

Lynn, who had been on Burke County’s Most Wanted list since May 12, was served with felony indictments for breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, larceny, and two counts of larceny of a motor vehicle.

He was given a $50,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Burke County District Court on July 27.

Sigmon was served with a Caldwell County warrant for Felony Possession of Methamphetamine. He received a $20,000 secured bond and is due in court on July 17.

Weaver was served with a Granville County warrant for Felony Larceny of a Motor Vehicle. He was issued a $25,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 28.

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