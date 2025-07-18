Burke County inmate dies during medical evaluation, investigation underway

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — An inmate at the Burke County Jail died after collapsing during a medical evaluation on Thursday.

Despite immediate life-saving measures by detention and medical staff, and the response from Burke County EMS, the inmate was pronounced dead.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office has requested an investigation by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the inmate’s death.Additionally, the death has been reported to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, as required by state law.

The investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation will seek to uncover further details about the incident.

