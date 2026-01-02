Burke County man arrested after Christmas Day knife assault

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — The Burke County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 38-year-old man following a violent assault involving a knife on Christmas Day.

Deputies say they were notified of the assault on Dec. 25, 2025, and responded to Catawba Valley Medical Center, where the victim was receiving treatment for serious injuries.

Bruce Alan Reed

Investigators spoke with the victim, a witness identified as Storme Abee, and the suspect, Bruce Alan Reed, during the investigation.

Deputies reported observing deep lacerations on the victim, prompting medical staff to request an airlift to Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem for further treatment due to the severity of the injuries.

Based on the evidence gathered, Reed was taken into custody and charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious bodily injury.

Court records show Reed appeared before a Burke County magistrate and was later issued a $50,000 secured bond following his first court appearance on Dec. 29, 2025.

Reed is scheduled to return to court on Jan. 22, 2026. The Burke County Sheriff’s Office continues to handle the investigation.

