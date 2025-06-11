Burke County nonprofit plans farm incubator to boost local produce and education

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A nonprofit in Burke County wants to create a farm incubator for next year’s growing season.

According to the Morganton News Herald, the program is designed to increase the amount of healthy produce in western North Carolina.

There’s also a teaching component, which would highlight the importance of local food.

Foothills Conservancy will host two farmers.

They will hold an open house on Thursday morning at the Oak Hill Community Park.

VIDEO: Is solar threatening North Carolina farms, or is there room for cooperation?

Is solar threatening North Carolina farms, or is there room for cooperation?

©2025 Cox Media Group