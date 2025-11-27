Burke County stabbing suspect turns himself in

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A Burke County man turned himself in to the sheriff’s office on Tuesday after being sought in connection with a domestic incident involving a stabbing.

Stephen Tyler Bolick was taken before the Burke County Magistrate, who ordered that he be held without bond.

The incident occurred on Sunday, when deputies responded to a report of a domestic incident at 3931 US 64, where a female victim had been stabbed in the chest.

Upon arrival at the scene, witnesses informed deputies that Stephen Tyler Bolick had fled on foot. The victim was provided medical care for a stab wound to the chest and a laceration on her hand by EMS and first responders.

Despite a search of the surrounding area, Bolick was not immediately located, leading to the issuance of warrants for Felony Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury and Misdemeanor Crime of Domestic Violence.

