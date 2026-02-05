Bus bridge to supplement rail service during north Charlotte skybridge installation

CHARLOTTE — Crews will begin installing the Mecklenburg County Pedestrian Skybridge in north Charlotte Sunday morning.

It will go over the Blue Line between the Sugar Creek and Old Concord stations.

Due to the safety requirements of the installation, a bus bridge will run from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. to supplement rail service between 36th Street and UNCC stations.

Normal service will continue between the I-485 and 36th Street stations.

Riders can find bus bridge stop locations here.

