Bus service to return to western North Carolina

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A bus service is returning to parts of North Carolina nearly a year after Hurricane Helene devastated the area.

Beginning August 1, the North Carolina Department of Transportation is resuming intercity bus service to Asheville. Greyhound will operate the service, providing direct connections to major cities including Raleigh and Charlotte.

The service will be operated under a contract with NCDOT’s Integrated Mobility Division. WTVD reports that this relaunch marks a significant step forward in restoring vital transportation links for Asheville and its surrounding communities.

