Busy north Charlotte street closed during morning commute

CHARLOTTE — One of the paths into Uptown from north Charlotte was cut off when traffic officials closed part of North Graham Street Monday morning.

A car crashed into a power pole early Monday near the 1600 block of North Graham . CMPD said they closed down the street in both directions so Duke Power could make repairs.

>>> ALTERNATE ROUTES

MEDIC said the crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. Monday. First responders took 1 person to the hospital with minor injuries.

The pole stayed upright and there didn’t appear to be any outages associated with the crash.

Duke Energy finished repairs around 6:45 a.m., but as of 8 a.m., the road was still closed because the traffic lights hung too low.

(WATCH: Person dead, another hurt after gas station crash)

Person dead, another hurt after gas station crash

©2024 Cox Media Group