C-K Rider transit system avoids service cuts, fare increase under negotiation

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Concord and Kannapolis city leaders announced Tuesday an agreement to maintain current bus routes and schedules for the C-K Rider transit system.

The agreement averts earlier proposed cuts to service, but includes a potential future fare increase currently under negotiation.

The agreement follows proposals made earlier this year by Kannapolis officials to eliminate or reduce some bus routes and weekend service.

These reductions were considered by Kannapolis officials in an effort to reduce rising costs, even as both cities contribute millions annually to fund the C-K Rider.

The C-K Rider transit system provides a vital service to approximately 400,000 residents annually across both Concord and Kannapolis.

Public transit riders in Concord and Kannapolis had expressed significant concern about the potential service reductions.

One rider emphasized the necessity of the service, stating, “I really need it, just to go to the store, I gotta get on the brown line.”

Another rider highlighted a personal reliance on the bus system, noting, “My old lady is in the hospital, I gotta go see her every day. That’s a need right there.”

Kannapolis City Councilman Darrell Jackson acknowledged the impact of public feedback on the leaders’ decision.

“Once we heard from the public and found out how significant it really is, I think it opened our eyes,” Jackson said.

The recent agreement resulted from a year-long negotiation between the cities to keep bus services running.

Jackson noted that the negotiation “will give us time” to address the transit system’s future.

As part of the new agreement, a system-wide fare increase is being discussed, though the particulars of the exact amount are still being worked on. The current one-way fare for passengers is $1.25.

Jackson believes the increase will not be substantial, stating, “I don’t think it would be a whole lot, because fares are not a big part of the revenue.”

Riders had varied perspectives on a potential fare hike. One rider expressed indifference, saying, “a lot of people would, but not me.”

Another rider, originally from Chicago, viewed the local fare as already inexpensive, stating, “Where I’m from, it’s three dollars. I’m from Chicago, so this is cheap, man.”

Jackson affirmed the decision to maintain services. “We just have to look at the numbers and make a decision, but I think what we’re doing right now is definitely the right move,” Jackson said.

A Kannapolis councilmember credited the Kannapolis mayor with developing this temporary resolution.

During the next fiscal year, transit officials from both cities will examine the current system.

The goal is to identify ways to ensure an efficient, reliable, and financially sustainable transit service for both Concord and Kannapolis.

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