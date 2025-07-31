Cabarrus County Animal Control receives big donation to support local organizations

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A significant donation of animal food and supplies has been made to Cabarrus County, benefiting various animal organizations and programs in the area.

Earlier this month, the Cabarrus County Animal Control Division received a tractor-trailer shipment of donated animal food and supplies. The donation was facilitated by Chewy and the non-profit Humane World for Animals, providing 26 pallets of essential items.

The donated supplies were distributed to several organizations across the county, including local animal rescues, the Cabarrus Animal Shelter, and a high school agricultural program that cares for animals year-round.

The donation included supplies for a wide range of animals, from common pets like cats and dogs to more exotic animals such as chinchillas.

