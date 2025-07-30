Carolina Panthers, DNTF donate thousands of backpacks full of school supplies

CHARLOTTE — Tens of thousands of students will get backpacks full of school supplies thanks to a big donation from the Carolina Panthers and David & Nicole Tepper Foundation.

This donation marks the largest backpack contribution Classroom Central has ever received, expanding the Backpacks & Basics program to help 52,455 students across eight school districts start the school year prepared and confident.

“This is more than a donation—it’s the largest backpack contribution Classroom Central has received and a commitment to removing barriers for students and helping teachers thrive,” said Karen Calder, Executive Director of Classroom Central.

The groups donated more than 38,000 backpacks filled with supplies.

David and Nicole Tepper said in a statement, “Supporting students and teachers is a priority for us, and we’re grateful to continue our work with Classroom Central to uplift communities across the Carolinas through education.”

The Carolina Panthers have supported Classroom Central since 2002, and you can help out too: join Channel 9’s School Tools Collection Drive and you can contribute to Classroom Central’s mission.

Classroom Central’s strategic goals include reaching 104,000 students annually by 2029, serving 54% of eligible teachers, and distributing $14 million in free school supplies.

