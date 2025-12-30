Cabarrus County asks residents for input on housing funding

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Leaders in Cabarrus County want resident input on what to do with funding for housing.

Every year, the county gets federal funding to benefit low-income neighbors.

This year, they are asking residents to fill out a three-question survey about what they believe would improve their neighborhood the most.

When it comes to the cost of living across the country, the Queen City compares well to surrounding towns.

According to GOBankingRates, the annual cost to live in Charlotte is just over $50,000; in Matthews, it is $57,000.

The median income in those suburbs is above $100,000. However, in Charlotte, it’s only $78,000.

