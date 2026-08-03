Cabarrus County Board of Education sued over student bathroom access

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — The Cabarrus County Board of Education is being sued over transgender students’ access to bathrooms and locker rooms.

A nonprofit conservative group, America First Legal, filed a lawsuit on behalf of three female students.

The lawsuit claims the district is violating Title IX by allowing male students into private areas meant only for girls at Cox Mill High School.

Channel 9 reached out to the district for comment.

The lawsuit comes a month after the U.S. Department of Education opened a Title IX investigation.

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