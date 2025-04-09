Local

Cabarrus County commissioners to vote on Measmer’s replacement amid uncertainty

By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com
By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A controversial vote is expected to take place in Cabarrus County on Thursday.

Commissioners are scheduled to vote on who to appoint to the departing Chris Measmer’s seat at 8:15 a.m.

Commissioner Lynn Shue isn’t able to attend because that is when he will be receiving dialysis.

It is also unclear if Measmer will have a say in who will replace him.

Governor Josh Stein has officially appointed him to the North Carolina Senate.

But Senate leader Phil Berger has not yet sworn him in.

