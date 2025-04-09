Cabarrus County commissioners to vote on Measmer’s replacement amid uncertainty

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A controversial vote is expected to take place in Cabarrus County on Thursday.
Commissioners are scheduled to vote on who to appoint to the departing Chris Measmer’s seat at 8:15 a.m.
Commissioner Lynn Shue isn’t able to attend because that is when he will be receiving dialysis.
It is also unclear if Measmer will have a say in who will replace him.
Governor Josh Stein has officially appointed him to the North Carolina Senate.
But Senate leader Phil Berger has not yet sworn him in.
VIDEO: Cabarrus County commissioners’ meeting sparks debate over members absence
©2025 Cox Media Group