Cabarrus County commissioners to vote on Measmer’s replacement amid uncertainty

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A controversial vote is expected to take place in Cabarrus County on Thursday.

Commissioners are scheduled to vote on who to appoint to the departing Chris Measmer’s seat at 8:15 a.m.

Commissioner Lynn Shue isn’t able to attend because that is when he will be receiving dialysis.

It is also unclear if Measmer will have a say in who will replace him.

Governor Josh Stein has officially appointed him to the North Carolina Senate.

But Senate leader Phil Berger has not yet sworn him in.

VIDEO: Cabarrus County commissioners’ meeting sparks debate over members absence

