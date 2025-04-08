Cabarrus County commissioners’ meeting sparks debate over members absence

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Cabarrus County commissioners are scheduled to take a key vote Thursday morning to make an appointment for the outgoing seat of Commissioner Chris Measmer. But if the meeting stays at 8:15 a.m., it won’t be a full body.

Commissioner Lynn Shue says health and mobility issues have kept him away from the dias for months, but he was thrilled to return in person Monday night. However, it’s the next commissioner’s meeting that had him worried. Commissioner Shue told Channel 9 that he will be receiving dialysis during the time of the meeting and won’t be able to attend. He said he feels that it’s not fair.

“All the commissioners know that I’m on dialysis now,” Shue said. “I don’t usually do any appointments of any kind before lunchtime.”

“If you’d see the machine, you’d know what I’m talking about—hoses and tubes and stuff going everywhere and stuff hooked up to me,” Shue explained.

Commissioner Shue says he was not consulted on the meeting time. The public servant of more than 20 years says the commission previously made accommodations for meeting start times so Commissioner Laura Blackwell Lindsey could attend. He is disappointed that similar accommodations won’t be made so he can attend what he is calling an extremely important meeting.

“This is a major decision because we’re not only going to be selecting a chair, but more importantly, selecting another commissioner to replace Chris,” he said. “I need to be involved in that.”

In an email to Channel 9, Measmer said he was unaware of any commissioners with medical appointments. Measmer said the meeting time was selected as a courtesy to members who have to get to work and that proper notice was given for members to adjust their schedules.

He also said the time wasn’t set to purposely exclude any commissioners.

“It is very difficult to get five members’ schedules to align, and this is in no way, shape, or form trying to exclude any member from participating in the meeting,” Measmer said.

Commissioner Kenny Wortman doesn’t buy that.

“Commissioner Shue does dialysis every single night,” Wortman said. “The biggest thing for me is that we were never asked. Commissioner Shue was never asked, ‘What point are you available?’ I was never asked, ‘Are you available?’”

Wortman said the balance of power and a majority of the board are on the line. There are two competing factions. Past votes and decisions have shown that Wortman and Shue are allies. So are Commissioners Laura Blackwell Lindsey and Larry Pittman. Blackwell, Lindsey, and Pittman align with Measmer.

Wortman is calling for more time before a decision is made.

“There are no decisions that can’t wait two weeks and accommodate Commissioner Shue, other than if you’re going to try to just slam it through, which is exactly what this is,” he said. “They’re going to try to make it to where Lynn can’t make it, and it’s a two-to-one vote. It’s exactly what this is, and we all know it,” said Wortman.

Applications for the seat close on Wednesday at 5 p.m. The appointee must be a registered Republican.

A spokesperson for Cabarrus County told Channel 9 to contact the city attorney for comment. The city attorney did not respond.

State law says “remaining members” of the board will decide the replacement when there is a vacancy. If there is a 2-2 deadlock, state law says the Clerk of Cabarrus County Superior Court would make the appointment after 60 days.

Whoever is appointed will serve Measmer’s term through the remainder of 2026.

A spokesperson for Governor Josh Stein says Governor Stein has officially appointed Measmer to fill Senator Paul Newton’s seat. The proclamation is being delivered to the Senate on Tuesday.

Senator Phil Berger will determine the timing for swearing in. Senator Newton resigned on March 26 to be UNC-Chapel Hill’s vice chancellor and general counsel. Measmer was recommended by the Cabarrus County Republican Party Executive Committee to replace him.

