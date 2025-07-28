Cabarrus County property tax bills are now available online

CONCORD, N.C. — While Concord residents can now access their property tax bills online, paper bills are set to begin mailing on July 29.

Property owners in Cabarrus County can access their real estate and personal property tax bills online and make payments through the myCabCo app. This service also allows residents to register for paperless billing, providing a convenient and efficient way to manage their tax obligations.

Tax bills are issued to property owners listed on tax records as of January 1, 2025, and are based on the assessed value of property at that time. The tax rates were set by county and municipal officials in June. Residents can view their tax bills by visiting the website tax.cabarruscounty.us/TaxBill.aspx.

With the myCabCo app, users can set up alerts, maintain access to receipts, and opt for paperless billing. This year’s county tax rate is 57.6 cents per $100 of property value. For example, the owner of a median-valued home in Cabarrus County, assessed at $356,350, would owe $2,052.58 in county property taxes.

The FY26 budget, approved on June 16, maintains the previous year’s tax rate. Tax bills are due by September 1, 2025, with penalties for unpaid taxes beginning January 6, 2026. For those unable to make a one-time payment, the county’s tax collections department offers payment plans to ensure bills are paid in full by the delinquent date. Taxpayers must contact the collections office to request this option.

