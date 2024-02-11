Cabarrus County School Board to vote on changes to district boundaries Monday

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — On Monday, Cabarrus County’s School Board is expected to vote on one of three options to change district boundaries.

Channel 9 brought you the story when the board voted to close Beverly Hills Elementary as part of the plan despite opposition from local parents.

Now, of the three proposals, the district says most parents support Option C, which includes a small drop in the average distance to travel to school.

For more information about how these changes might impact students, click here.

