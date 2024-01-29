Parents prepare to voice concerns with Cabarrus County decision to close elementary school

CONCORD, N.C. — Some parents are getting ready to hold a united front against Cabarrus County Schools on Monday night.

The school district is holding a public hearing about the proposed closing of Beverly Hills Elementary School.

One parent told Channel 9′s Almiya White he bought his home within the boundary to send his son to Beverly Hills Elementary.

“If that school disappears, he has to go somewhere else and it’s sad,” said Ryan Mueller.

This comes as district leaders are discussing major boundary changes to help with it’s growing student population.

Earlier in January, the school board reviewed options to redraw district lines. All of the options involved closing Beverly Hill, a Title 1 school.

“We don’t want our children removed from a Title 1 school that’s thriving and they’re getting the education that they need,” said Summer Mueller.

The school board will vote on a final option on Feb. 12, and new district lines and school assignments will be in place for the next 2024-2025 school year.

