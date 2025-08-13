Cabarrus County mother sues school board, former teacher over alleged assault on autistic son

CONCORD, N.C. — A mother is suing the Cabarrus County School Board, as well as a former teacher, who she said assaulted her son in class.

Last fall, Channel 9 spoke with Queen Miller and her son Christopher, who has autism.

They said his teacher grabbed the teen by his neck, leaving scrapes and bruises.

According to the lawsuit, that wasn’t the first time Christopher came home with injuries.

It also said the teacher refused to follow his individualized education program, which laid out how to deal with behavioral issues.

Miller said she is suing the school’s principal and the heads of the special education program. She claims they violated her son’s constitutional rights, along with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Less than a month after the alleged incident, the district told Channel 9 that the teacher involved in this incident was no longer employed with them. However, no charges were filed.

VIDEO: Student with special needs says former teacher assaulted him

Student with special needs says former teacher assaulted him

©2025 Cox Media Group