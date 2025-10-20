Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office provides year-round medication disposal option

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office is hosting Operation Medicine Takeback events on October 20 and 21 in Concord and Kannapolis to safely dispose of expired or unused prescription medications.

The events aim to prevent the improper disposal of medications, which can harm the environment or lead to misuse.

Residents are encouraged to bring their medications to the Glen Laurel Club House today from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. or to Bethpage Presbyterian Church tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In addition to the scheduled events, the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office provides a year-round drop box for medication disposal at their main office located at 30 Corban Avenue SE.

This service ensures that residents have a continuous option for safe disposal. It is important to note that certain items cannot be accepted at these events or in the drop box.

These include needles, syringes, thermometers, aerosol cans, inhalers, hydrogen peroxide, and any form of evidence, whether drug-related or not.

