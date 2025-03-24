Cabarrus County Schools facing multi-million dollar shortfall

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Cabarrus County Schools is facing a multi-million dollar shortfall, according to the Charlotte Observer.

It found the school district is facing an $11 million shortfall that includes about $3 million for its exceptional children department.

Some parents said they are worried about what the lack of funding could mean for children with special needs.

The district’s CFO said last week there are “no concerns” about the future of exceptional children’s services.

VIDEO: Mecklenburg County faces significant budget shortfall

Mecklenburg County faces significant budget shortfall









©2025 Cox Media Group