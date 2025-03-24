Local

Cabarrus County Schools facing multi-million dollar shortfall

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Cabarrus County Schools Chief Financial Officer Phillip Penn provides a budget update to the school board on Monday, March 3. Screenshot via Cabarrus County Schools YouTube. (The Charlotte Observer)
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Cabarrus County Schools is facing a multi-million dollar shortfall, according to the Charlotte Observer.

It found the school district is facing an $11 million shortfall that includes about $3 million for its exceptional children department.

Some parents said they are worried about what the lack of funding could mean for children with special needs.

The district’s CFO said last week there are “no concerns” about the future of exceptional children’s services.

