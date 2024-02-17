Caldwell County Board of Commissioners gifts Centenarian Award

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — The Caldwell County Board of Commissioners presented the Centenarian Award to Loyce Price as she celebrated her milestone 100th birthday.

“It is a privilege to honor Mrs. Price and wish her a 100th birthday,” said Caldwell County Board of Commissioners Chairman Randy Church.

Price was born on February 20, 1924. She is the second of 14 children born to the late Robert Brodus and Bertha Lou Miller.

She attended Sawmills Elementary School and Hudson High School. In 1942, she married Thomas Price and the pair had five sons. Now her family has grown to include 23 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.

Commissioners said Price worked well into her 70s, holding a variety of jobs, including sewing baby clothes at Hemlock in Granite Falls, working at Superior Veneers, keeping all of her husband’s ledger books, and working for the Caldwell County Register of Deeds Office.

During her time with the Register of Deeds, she was able to change her birth certificate from “Baby Girl Miller” to her given name.

Price is currently a member of Union Grove Baptist Church, where she works in the church’s library. In her spare time, she enjoys playing cards, listening to gospel music, and writing poetry.

