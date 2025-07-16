Caldwell County commissioners’ fight sparks public concern

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Caldwell County leaders could release video on Wednesday of a fight between two county commissioners at their recent meeting.

Channel 9’s Dave Faherty reached out to both county commissioners about the reason for the fight but he hasn’t gotten that answer yet.

County officials said the room was packed, which included students and families from South Caldwell High School who were being honored

“Gentleman’s disagreement and I hope this is a lesson,” said Commissioner Jeff Branch. “There are more ways to settle an argument then pulling out a gun or knife.”

“We don’t always agree but we need to learn to settle our disagreements in a professional manner,” said Commissioner Donnie Potter.

Faherty was told a security camera captured the fight.

Residents across the county have reached out to Faherty about their concerns.

