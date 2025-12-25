Caldwell County deputies uncover 119 grams of meth in Christmas Eve bust

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Caldwell County deputies arrested two men on Christmas Eve following a traffic stop on Connelly Springs Road that uncovered significant amounts of suspected methamphetamine.

During the stop, deputies found 7.3 grams of suspected methamphetamine and digital scales inside the vehicle.

Subsequently, while at the magistrate’s office, deputies discovered an additional 112.1 grams of methamphetamine in close proximity to Jonathan Wayne Loven, 50, one of the two arrested.

Loven faces multiple charges, including two counts of trafficking methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for controlled substances, and contempt of court.

He was also served with an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court on a felony charge and is currently held in the Caldwell County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond.

Rodney Dale Gragg, 52, was also arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine and maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for controlled substances.

He is similarly held under a $500,000 secured bond. The estimated street value of the methamphetamine seized during the traffic stop is over $17,000.

Sheriff Kevin Bean emphasized the dedication of deputies to public safety, stating, “Our deputies remain committed to protecting our community every day, including holidays.”

