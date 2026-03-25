Calls to NC gambling hotline have tripled since sports betting was legalized

CHARLOTTE — Calls to the North Carolina problem gambling hotline more than tripled in the two years since sports betting was legalized in the state.

Data shows that gamblers in the state bet a total of $13.5 billion over that two-year period, but the surge in calls coincides with a shift: gambling addiction has become a big problem, especially among young people.

According to a report from North Carolina Health News, the average age of callers to the state’s hotline dropped from 43 to 38 between 2021 and 2025. Therapists note that gambling addiction has become a significant problem particularly among young people, following the legalization which occurred as the NCAA tournament opened at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

Rajan Chaturvedi, a former gambler, shared his experience with the financial and personal toll of the habit. Chaturvedi previously played poker in Las Vegas and Atlantic City, sometimes losing as much as $5,000 in a single night.

“Yeah, I’ve gambled in my life. I used to play poker in Vegas and Atlantic City,” Chaturvedi said.

He noted that the drive to recoup losses often fuels the addiction.

“That gives you the motivation to go again and then you lose more money and the gambling leads to broken homes, problems in life, money problems,” Chaturvedi said. “It’s just a very bad cycle and at some stage it becomes very difficult to break it.”

Addiction specialists at the Blanchard Institute have seen a corresponding rise in clients seeking help for gambling. These issues are frequently paired with substance use disorders. Representatives from the institute noted they saw few gambling-specific clients before the legalization process began.

The institute identified several warning signs for families to monitor, specifically focusing on financial changes, including an inability to pay bills, large withdrawals from bank accounts, or significant amounts of new credit card debt. To assist with financial management, the Blanchard Institute recommends the use of a “True Link” card. This tool allows loved ones to oversee and limit how a person spends their money.

While North Carolina has legalized the practice, sports betting remains illegal in South Carolina. The South Carolina State Senate is currently considering a bill that would legalize sports betting in the state.

RESOURCES FOR GAMBLING ADDICTION:

Anuvia - A non-profit drug and alcohol rehabilitation center serving Charlotte since 1958, offering prevention, detox & comprehensive treatment services.

Gamblers Anonymous - Free support meetings for those who have, or think they may have, a gambling problem.

Blanchard Institute - Outpatient Addiction & Mental Health Programs in the Charlotte area.

True Link Prepaid Debit Card - Helps families and professionals manage and help protect the spending of vulnerable older adults, people with disabilities, those in recovery, and more.

(VIDEO: Former Hornets star arrested in FBI sports gambling probe)

Former Hornets star arrested in FBI sports gambling probe

©2026 Cox Media Group