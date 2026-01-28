Man arrested for kidnapping 3 children from local foster home

A 26-year-old Union County man was charged with kidnapping three kids from a Wadesboro foster home.

Investigators arrested Zaire Witherspoon last week after a tip about a missing 13-year-old who may have been with him.

Union County deputies put his Monroe home under surveillance and followed him to a convenience store and that was when they found the missing 13-year-old in the car.

Witherspoon admitted to taking the teen and two others, deputies said.

One was found in Scotland County and the third was located in Robeson County.

>>Watch Eyewitness News at 5 p.m. and return to this story for updates.

VIDEO: Synthetic drugs may have fueled classroom kidnapping, suspect’s lawyer says

Synthetic drugs may have fueled classroom kidnapping, suspect’s lawyer says

©2026 Cox Media Group