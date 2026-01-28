Man arrested for kidnapping 3 children from local foster home

A 26-year-old Union County man was charged with kidnapping three kids from a Wadesboro foster home.
Investigators arrested Zaire Witherspoon last week after a tip about a missing 13-year-old who may have been with him.
Union County deputies put his Monroe home under surveillance and followed him to a convenience store and that was when they found the missing 13-year-old in the car.
Witherspoon admitted to taking the teen and two others, deputies said.
One was found in Scotland County and the third was located in Robeson County.
>>Watch Eyewitness News at 5 p.m. and return to this story for updates.
VIDEO: Synthetic drugs may have fueled classroom kidnapping, suspect’s lawyer says
©2026 Cox Media Group