Cameras led to quick arrest of shooting suspect, now held on $3M bond

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia’s Real Time Crime Center helped U.S. Marshals arrest a man wanted in connection with a shooting.

The police department said that as soon as they got a vehicle description, they used surveillance cameras to locate the suspect’s vehicle within minutes last week.

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force then made a traffic stop and arrested Jeremy Lewis.

Lewis is now being held in the Gaston County jail on a $3 million bond on assault with a deadly weapon charges.

VIDEO: Officer shoots armed convicted felon in ‘high crime area,’ CMPD says

Officer shoots armed convicted felon in ‘high crime area,’ CMPD says

©2025 Cox Media Group