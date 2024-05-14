Candidate Guide: Polls open for NC primary runoff elections

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina polls opened Tuesday for runoff election day.

Four North Carolina primary races are headed to runoff elections, three of which are on ballots in the Charlotte area. The ballot includes lieutenant governor, state auditor, and in Gaston County, a race for county commissioner.

Republicans or unaffiliated voters who voted Republican in the March primary are eligible to vote in the elections.

None of the four races ended in March with a candidate garnering at least 30% of the vote, which is why they’re headed to runoffs.

About 70 Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will serve as voting precincts while classes are also in session. However, the district is requesting state lawmakers change that arrangement.

In the school board’s newly approved legislative agenda, they’re asking the state legislature to pass Senate Bill 285, which would require the CMS superintendent’s consent before using certain schools as early voting sites.

Below is an overview of the races in the Charlotte area:

Lieutenant Governor

In the Republican race for North Carolina lieutenant governor, Hal Weatherman is facing the Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill.

Weatherman served as chief of staff for former North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Dan Forest. He told Channel 9 that his experience in North Carolina sets him apart from his opponent.

O’Neill ran for the office of attorney general back in 2020 and narrowly lost to Josh Stein.

State auditor

Jack Clark is facing Dave Boliek in the race for state auditor. Clark is a research assistant in the General Assembly and said his experience, combined with his time spent as an auditor, qualifies him for the position.

Boliek is on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s Board of Trustees as the budget chair.

“I wanted to make a difference. I was an auditor on the private side and felt it could be doing more to help people,” Clark said.

“The state auditor job, I think, has been an office that, quite frankly, has been overlooked,” Boliek said. “However you want to look at it, of the previously elected state auditor, that integrity needed to be brought back to the office.”

Races elsewhere in North Carolina are below:

District 6

The 6th Congressional District stretches from Cabarrus County to Guilford County. It includes the part of Cabarrus that is west of Interstate 85 North. Addison McDowell will face Mark Walker in the second primary.

McDowell is a former lobbyist for Blue Cross Blue Shield. The endorsement by Trump sent shockwaves through the race because Trump backed him before he announced he was running. McDowell also landed the endorsement over other major candidates.

Walker, a former Baptist pastor, rode the Tea Party wave to three terms in Congress. In the past couple days, Walker has been highlighting an artificial intelligence-generated deepfake advertisement that was designed to misrepresent him to voters.

District 13

Kelly Daughtry and Brad Knott are facing each other in a runoff for the Republican nomination in the redrawn 13th District.

According to WTVD, Daughtry is the daughter of Leo Daughtry, a longtime figure in the North Carolina House and Senate who now sits on the UNC Board of Governors.

Knott is a prosecutor and this is his first run for office, WTVD reports. He believes his years working with law enforcement have equipped him to address crime and immigration issues.

