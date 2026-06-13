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Capital Electric targets 100 employees for Charlotte hub

By Charlotte Business Journal
Capital Electric opened its new 258,000-square-foot central distribution center in Charlotte at 9320 Porters View Drive on June 11.
By Charlotte Business Journal

CHARLOTTE — An electrical distributor recently opened a Charlotte facility in a strategic move to position itself for growth in the South.

Capital Electric opened its new 258,000-square-foot central distribution center in the Steele Creek area on June 11.

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It’s located in Childress Klein’s The Concourse development at 9320 Porters View Drive.

Capital Electric is owned by France-based Sonepar. It provides electrical products, lighting and services to contractors, builders and other users.

The facility currently employs 40 people. The company will hire more employees in phases as it ramps up its distribution range and opens more branches.

Read more here.

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