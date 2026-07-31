Murder suspect skips court appearance after east Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE — The man accused of killing someone in east Charlotte less than two hours after getting out of jail refused to face a judge in court Friday morning.

Now, the judge is ordering him to appear in court Friday afternoon.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, David Simpson shot two people Wednesday at the Country Club Apartments on Dunlavin Way.

Court documents say it followed an ongoing argument over a parking space.

Investigators say surveillance video shows Simpson walking up behind the two victims and firing two shots. One person died at the scene, and the other was taken to the hospital.

Channel 9 reviewed jail records and found Simpson has faced nine separate sets of charges within the past three years.

Simpson is now facing charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Channel 9’s Miana Massey also saw Simpson’s girlfriend, Shameka Scott, in court Friday. She’s accused of helping him get away and charged with accessory after the fact. The judge set her bond at $30,000.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and tune in to Eyewitness News at 5 p.m. for updates.

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