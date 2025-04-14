WEDDINGTON, N.C. — A driver crashed their car into a Union County school overnight Sunday, fire officials said.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. at Union Day School, according to the Wesley Chapel Fire Department. After the crash, the car caught on fire.

Viewers sent Channel 9 footage of the scene off Weddington Road, where flames and smoke engulfed the car as firefighters worked to tackle the blaze.

Wesley Chapel Fire said one person was taken to the hospital.

Viewer footage also showed smoke flowing out of the top of the school building.

Car catches fire after crashing into Union County school (Image courtesy of Channel 9 viewer)

Thankfully, officials said the fire didn’t spread to the rest of the school.

Firefighters said campus would open Monday morning.

We’re asking what led up to the crash, if the driver will face any charges, and if the school will need repairs.

This is a developing story. Check wsoctv.com for updates.

WATCH BELOW: Family mourns after young girl and father die in Rock Hill house fire

Family mourns after young girl and father die in Rock Hill house fire

©2025 Cox Media Group